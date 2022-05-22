Best Sandwich

Lincoln Carryouts

1002 Lincoln St.

Hobart

219-942-2113

1203 Main St.

Crown Point

219-226-9972

A Hobart staple for more than 30 years, Lincoln Carryouts is known as the home of the Italian submarine.

Owner Buzz Underwood says a combination of hard work, fresh ingredients and consistency through three decades in business is Lincoln Carryouts’ secret to success.

“We have great employees, too,” he said. “It’s a family business. We have our regular customers, but we do a lot of catering orders with sandwich platters and homemade pies.”

Other popular menu items include homemade salads, Italian beef sandwiches and Reubens.

Underwood’s brother operates a second location in Crown Point.

SECOND PLACE

White Rhino Bar & Grill

101 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-864-9200

THIRD PLACE

Portillo’s

555 E. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-769-8300

