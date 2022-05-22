Best Sandwich

Lincoln Carryouts
1002 Lincoln St.
Hobart
219-942-2113
1203 Main St.
Crown Point
219-226-9972
A Hobart staple for more than 30 years, Lincoln Carryouts is known as the home of the Italian submarine.
Owner Buzz Underwood says a combination of hard work, fresh ingredients and consistency through three decades in business is Lincoln Carryouts’ secret to success.
“We have great employees, too,” he said. “It’s a family business. We have our regular customers, but we do a lot of catering orders with sandwich platters and homemade pies.”
Other popular menu items include homemade salads, Italian beef sandwiches and Reubens.
People are also reading…
Underwood’s brother operates a second location in Crown Point.
SECOND PLACE
White Rhino Bar & Grill
101 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-864-9200
THIRD PLACE
Portillo’s
555 E. 81st Ave.
Merrillville
219-769-8300