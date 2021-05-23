 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Seafood
urgent

Best Seafood

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Food and dining series
Best Seafood

Theo's Steaks & Seafood 

Theo’s Steaks & Seafood

9144 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland

219-838-8000

theoshighland.com

“It’s an art form, cooking fresh seafood,” said manager Peter Klideris, whose family owns Theo’s Steaks & Seafood. “Dealing with the correct vendors, bringing in the freshest seafood you can get in the Midwest—less than five days out of the water—it’s all about the quality and quantity.”

Klideris said Theo’s also pays attention to preparation details. It receives fresh fish deliveries six days a week and seeks fresh, whole fish as often as possible—favorites include red snapper, Mediterranean sea bass from Greece and grouper from Florida.

“We trim everything in-house,” Klideris said. “When you’re filleting them in-house, everything stays fresh.”

Klideris said another strong suit is cooking under the watchful eye of head chef Urgel Haro. “All of our chefs learn from him,” Klideris said.

SECOND PLACE

The Lighthouse 

7501 Constitution Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-9283

cedarlakelighthouse.com

THIRD PLACE

Teibel’s Family Restaurant

1775 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-865-2000

teibels.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts