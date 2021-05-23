Best Seafood

Theo’s Steaks & Seafood

9144 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland

219-838-8000

“It’s an art form, cooking fresh seafood,” said manager Peter Klideris, whose family owns Theo’s Steaks & Seafood. “Dealing with the correct vendors, bringing in the freshest seafood you can get in the Midwest—less than five days out of the water—it’s all about the quality and quantity.”

Klideris said Theo’s also pays attention to preparation details. It receives fresh fish deliveries six days a week and seeks fresh, whole fish as often as possible—favorites include red snapper, Mediterranean sea bass from Greece and grouper from Florida.

“We trim everything in-house,” Klideris said. “When you’re filleting them in-house, everything stays fresh.”

Klideris said another strong suit is cooking under the watchful eye of head chef Urgel Haro. “All of our chefs learn from him,” Klideris said.

