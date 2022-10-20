Best Seafood

Dancing Marlin

20590 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-464-6646

The Dancing Marlin not only excites your taste buds, it also offers an interactive experience for its guests.

The restaurant features a constantly evolving menu of seafood, steak and American-style tapas. In addition to the food, the restaurant offers several varieties of wine and many craft cocktails.

Guests can enjoy the lively atmosphere at the chef’s communal table, which seats up to 18 and has an exclusive view of the open kitchen.

Dancing Marlin also can handle your needs to celebrate special occasions such as wedding rehearsal dinners, baby showers, bridal showers, class reunions and business meetings. The restaurant’s Under the Sea dining area is a great place to host your next event.

SECOND PLACE

The Original Island Shrimp House

12902 S. LaGrange Road

Palos Park

708-923-6646

THIRD PLACE

Mr. Benny's Steak & Lobster House

19200 Everett Lane

Mokena

708-478-5800