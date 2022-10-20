Best Seafood

Dancing Marlin
20590 S. LaGrange Road
Frankfort
815-464-6646
The Dancing Marlin not only excites your taste buds, it also offers an interactive experience for its guests.
The restaurant features a constantly evolving menu of seafood, steak and American-style tapas. In addition to the food, the restaurant offers several varieties of wine and many craft cocktails.
Guests can enjoy the lively atmosphere at the chef’s communal table, which seats up to 18 and has an exclusive view of the open kitchen.
Dancing Marlin also can handle your needs to celebrate special occasions such as wedding rehearsal dinners, baby showers, bridal showers, class reunions and business meetings. The restaurant’s Under the Sea dining area is a great place to host your next event.
SECOND PLACE
The Original Island Shrimp House
12902 S. LaGrange Road
Palos Park
708-923-6646
THIRD PLACE
Mr. Benny's Steak & Lobster House
19200 Everett Lane
Mokena
708-478-5800