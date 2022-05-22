Best Shoe Store

Barney's Hub Bootery

“We offer a service you can't find just anywhere else,” says Yvonne Shofroth, manager and co-owner of Barney’s Hub Bootery.

Shofroth credits the store’s knowledgeable staff with much of its success. And the store has certainly had plenty of success in its 73 years in Crown Point. The store first opened in 1949, and the business has been in its current location for six years. The store is run by owners Shofroth and Kim Pappas.

Shofroth and Pappas are proud to be carrying on the store’s tradition of helping customers walk out comfortable and happy. “Between the two of us, we pass on our knowledge and approach to staff, and they, in turn, pass it on to customers,” Shofroth says.

And though 70-plus years in business is a feat, the store changes to meet its customer’s needs. In the last year, Barney’s launched a new website and keeps active on social media.

All these efforts are geared toward providing a better customer experience. As Shofroth says,

“If not for the customer, we wouldn't be here.”

