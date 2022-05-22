 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Shoe Store

Best Shoe Store

Barney's Hub Bootery

Barney's Hub Bootery

1198 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-0463

barneyshubbootery.com

“We offer a service you can't find just anywhere else,” says Yvonne Shofroth, manager and co-owner of Barney’s Hub Bootery.

Shofroth credits the store’s knowledgeable staff with much of its success. And the store has certainly had plenty of success in its 73 years in Crown Point. The store first opened in 1949, and the business has been in its current location for six years. The store is run by owners Shofroth and Kim Pappas.

Shofroth and Pappas are proud to be carrying on the store’s tradition of helping customers walk out comfortable and happy. “Between the two of us, we pass on our knowledge and approach to staff, and they, in turn, pass it on to customers,” Shofroth says.

And though 70-plus years in business is a feat, the store changes to meet its customer’s needs. In the last year, Barney’s launched a new website and keeps active on social media.

All these efforts are geared toward providing a better customer experience. As Shofroth says,

“If not for the customer, we wouldn't be here.”

SECOND PLACE

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

2114 E. 80th Ave.

Merrillville

219-791-0446

131 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-515-3408

stores.dsw.com/usa/in.html

THIRD PLACE

Shoe Carnival

Multiple locations

219-738-2952

shoecarnival.com

