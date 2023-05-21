Barney’s Hub Bootery

1198 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-0463

This store continues to evolve. And it continues to win Best of awards.

Barney’s had been in business 74 years and in its current location for seven years and it keeps satisfying customers, leading to another Best of the Region nod.

The store boasts it has the best selection of shoes and boots for men, women and kids.

It was established in 1949 by Barney and Mildred Dockus and is run by Kim Pappas and Yvonne Shofroth.

“We are proud to say that we have over 190 years of combined experiencer between our employees,” store officials say on its website.

SECOND PLACE

Kali Apparel

401 N. Halleck St.

DeMotte

219-987-2416

THIRD PLACE

Eco Chic Boutique

425 Joliet St., Suite 211

Dyer

219-227-0646