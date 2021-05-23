 Skip to main content
Best Siding Company
urgent

Best Siding Company

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series

Eenigenburg Exteriors

13926 W. 117th Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-365-2837

eburgexteriors.com

Owners Bill and Cindy Eenigenburg have decades of experience in the residential and commercial roofing business and, as the Best of the Region voters indicate, they are not too bad servicing other parts of the house, either.

They offer siding replacement and repairs and use materials that include vinyl, aluminum, cedar and LP SmartSlide siding.

The company not only survived the 2020, it actually picked up business despite coronavirus restrictions.

“It made people pay closer attention to their homes as people weren’t traveling as much or doing other projects that would have kept them away from their homes,” Cindy Eenigenburg said. “They spent more time at home seeing things that they wanted to do at home.

“If you are going to be there, you might as well enjoy it. A lot of people were doing home improvements.”

SECOND PLACE

Terry’s Discount Windows & More

1153 Marsh St., Suite A

Valparaiso

219-476-0400

Terrysdiscountwindows.com

THIRD PLACE

Superior Home Renovations

1270 E. 86th Place

Merrillville

877-790-7663

www.nwirenovations.com

