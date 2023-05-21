Total Roofing & Construction
302 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Schererville
219-227-9292
833 E. 158th St.
Dolton
708-201-7550
Total Roofing & Construction is made up of “people who are humble and willing to help,” says Phillip Cooper, business development and project manager.
“We’re excited as a company,” says Cooper. “(Being the Best in the Region) is a reflection on the collective group and staff.
“For us it's coming together and putting together the correct solutions for our homeowners,” he says. “We do anything from a chicken coop to a commercial building. We’re willing to serve just about anyone.”
Total Roofing & Construction has been in business since 1985, serving customers in Indiana and Illinois.
According to Cooper, it will soon open a new central office in Schererville.
Total Roofing & Construction also won Best Door & Window Replacement.
SECOND PLACE (TIE)
Armour Construction
Valparaiso
219-987-2023
Terry's Discount Windows & More
1153 Marsh St., Suite A
Valparaiso
219-476-0400
THIRD PLACE
Eenigenburg Exteriors
13926 W. 117th Ave.
Cedar Lake
219-365-2837