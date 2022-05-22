Best Siding Company

Eenigenburg Exteriors

13926 W. 117th Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-365-2837

With siding an important part of a home, Cindy Eenigenburg, co-owner of Eenigenburg Exteriors with husband, Bill, says quality of materials and service is a priority.

Eenigenburg says the company pays close attention to every aspect of every home, providing the best services and materials available. The company is licensed, bonded and insured and offers five-year warranty on labor and a one-year repair warranty on work performed. The family-owned business is GAF Master Elite-certified.

The company, which has served Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland for more than 35 years, prides itself on excellent customer service.

Several major insurance companies consider Eenigenburg Exteriors a “preferred contractor,” smoothing the process to repair storm damage.

A team of experts can help recommend the type of siding to use, including vinyl, aluminum, cedar, and LP SmartSide.

“At the end of the day, whether we carry the title of Best in the Region, is how well we do the job and how well our customers are satisfied at the end of the job. That’s the most rewarding for us: Knowing our customers are satisfied with the services we provide and keeping our employees satisfied as well,” says Eenigenburg.

