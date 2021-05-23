 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Spa
urgent

Best Spa

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Beauty & Wellness series
Best Spa

Beauty & the Beach

Beauty & the Beach

2012 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-213-2609

beautyandthebeach.com

“Beauty and the Beach is committed to ensuring all valued clientele both look and feel amazing after all visits," says owner Karin Kartuska. "By providing the most talented experts in the industry and utilizing the latest methods and techniques Beauty and the Beach remains a destination.”

But a highly trained, experienced staff of professionals is not all for the full-service salon, day, and medical spa. 

A commitment to the positive experiences of each guest is behind an expansion to ensure accessibility. Renovations through the building will add rooms, stations, and space, making it easier for patrons to schedule their services.

“It is not just a salon, it is an experience. We promise to continue our dedication to our clients, our industry and our region,” Kartuska said.

SECOND PLACE

SkinOlogie Studio

203 Monroe St.

Valparaiso

219-307-3793

skinologiestudio.com

THIRD PLACE

CJ Warren Salon & Spa

754 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-662-2204

cjwarrensalon.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts