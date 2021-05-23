Beauty & the Beach

2012 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-213-2609

“Beauty and the Beach is committed to ensuring all valued clientele both look and feel amazing after all visits," says owner Karin Kartuska. "By providing the most talented experts in the industry and utilizing the latest methods and techniques Beauty and the Beach remains a destination.”

But a highly trained, experienced staff of professionals is not all for the full-service salon, day, and medical spa.

A commitment to the positive experiences of each guest is behind an expansion to ensure accessibility. Renovations through the building will add rooms, stations, and space, making it easier for patrons to schedule their services.

“It is not just a salon, it is an experience. We promise to continue our dedication to our clients, our industry and our region,” Kartuska said.

SECOND PLACE

SkinOlogie Studio