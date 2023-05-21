Level 10 Coatings
Crown Point
219-513-4247
Have a crumbled, dungeon-like garage floor or other worn concrete work?
Level 10 Coatings can help residential and commercial customers alike.
With free quotes, according to the company website, it offers garage, basement or outdoor coatings, with flake color options, too.
The company also encourages folks to consider what a fresh concrete coating, particularly one made from the high-quality, weather resistant materials it offers such as epoxy, polyaspartic and polyurea coatings, can do to improve home value, the site says.
People are also reading…
SECOND PLACE
Garage Experts
Multiple locations
219-205-3302
THIRD PLACE
Encore Garage of Northwest Indiana
411 Winston Court, Suite A
Schererville
219-613-6407