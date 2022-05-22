Best Spine Care

Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists
8840 Calumet Ave., Suite 103
Munster
1100 S. Calumet Road, Suite 1
Chesterton
219-836-7246
Whether seeing a patient for a worker’s comp injury, working with someone injured in an automobile accident or simply treating someone with chronic pain, the doctors, nurse practitioners and support staff at Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists always focus on the diagnosis. While this may seem obvious, taking the time to drill down to a root cause before jumping into potential solutions or treatments is not always as common in health care as it should be.
But practice administrator Lynne Anton says finding the “why” of a patient’s pain is the foundation from which Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists operate because it informs the care options and treatment choices. Once the cause is determined, the doctors can better select from their toolbox of traditional and regenerative solutions to find a way to block that pain signal — and to hopefully prevent surgery and/or heavy medication — and send the patient out with the prospect of a pain-free life.
It's an opportunity that nobody on the staff takes lightly — the ability to change someone’s life for the better.
Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists also won for Best Pain Management.
SECOND PLACE
NWI Spine Institute
Dr. Zeshan Hyder
Multiple locations
219-797-7463
THIRD PLACE
Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana
Dr. Nitin Khanna
730 45th St.
Munster
219-924-3300