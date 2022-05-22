Best Spine Care

Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists

8840 Calumet Ave., Suite 103

Munster

1100 S. Calumet Road, Suite 1

Chesterton

219-836-7246

Whether seeing a patient for a worker’s comp injury, working with someone injured in an automobile accident or simply treating someone with chronic pain, the doctors, nurse practitioners and support staff at Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists always focus on the diagnosis. While this may seem obvious, taking the time to drill down to a root cause before jumping into potential solutions or treatments is not always as common in health care as it should be.

But practice administrator Lynne Anton says finding the “why” of a patient’s pain is the foundation from which Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists operate because it informs the care options and treatment choices. Once the cause is determined, the doctors can better select from their toolbox of traditional and regenerative solutions to find a way to block that pain signal — and to hopefully prevent surgery and/or heavy medication — and send the patient out with the prospect of a pain-free life.

It's an opportunity that nobody on the staff takes lightly — the ability to change someone’s life for the better.

Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists also won for Best Pain Management.

SECOND PLACE

NWI Spine Institute

Dr. Zeshan Hyder

Multiple locations

219-797-7463

THIRD PLACE

Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana

Dr. Nitin Khanna

730 45th St.

Munster

219-924-3300

