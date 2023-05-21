Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists

Multiple locations

219-836-7246

Finding the “why” of a patient’s pain is the foundation from which Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists operate. Practice administrator Lynne Anton says discovering the root of a patient’s pain allows specialists to individualize care and informs the treatment choices.

It’s an important distinction in the best health-care practices. And at Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists, the team of doctors, nurse practitioners and support staff focus on the diagnosis. Whether seeing patients for worker’s comp injuries, chronic pain or for injuries from a accident, the team of specialists takes the time to drill down to the root cause before jumping into potential solutions or treatments.

Once a diagnosis is made, the doctors will select from their toolbox of traditional and regenerative solutions to determine the best way to block that pain signal and treat the spinal condition. The doctors aim to avoid surgery and/or heavy medication while sending the patient out with the prospect of a pain-free life.

Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists also placed first for Best Pain Management.

