Best Spine Care

Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists
8840 Calumet Ave., Suite 103
Munster
219-836-7246
The American Chiropractic Association says about 80% of the population will experience a back problem at some time in their lives. While many conditions can be minor, it may be necessary to consult a spine specialist.
Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists uses cutting-edge treatments to help patients conquer chronic pain, which can profoundly affect quality of life. Dr. Shaun Kondamuri, medical director, says medical innovation is at the core of effective pain relief, noting that the practice has led the way on many innovative and evidence-based treatments for pain in Northwest Indiana.
As interventional spine specialists, they treat spinal conditions including disc herniations, spinal stenosis, sciatica and arthritis. They also treat pain conditions from head-to-toe, as some back pain may be caused by neurologic issues, disc damage, joint arthritis, age-related degeneration, headaches, failed surgery, injury and more.
Kondamuri says its five board-certified physicians, board-certified nurse practitioners, compassionate medical assistants and nurses, and professional office staff are dedicated to the highest standard of care.
“We don’t want people to underestimate how serious the impact of chronic pain can be. Suffering from pain creates a massive breakdown that is physically, mentally, and emotionally harmful and can be devastating,” says Kondamuri. “We want to make it to feel amazing, and we care for our patients like we would a family member. We encourage them to adjust their lives to have the energy, vitality, and health they deserve.”
