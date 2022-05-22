Best Spine Surgeon

Dr. Zeshan Hyder
NWI Spine Institute
11055 Broadway
Crown Point
219-797-7463
Dr. Zeshan Hyder knows there’s much more to being a good surgeon than just having the technical skills to operate on a patient. That’s why his goal as a minimally invasive spinal surgeon is to treat patients with respect, to clearly diagnose their problems and to remove any fears they may be having about their neck or back pain. Using tools such as multimedia presentations and spine models, Hyder strives to educate patients regarding their condition and answer any and all questions they may have. A phone call from the staff the night after surgery and during recovery at home helps carry the comfort level all the way through the journey.
“We work diligently to establish a solid doctor-patient relationship where the patient’s needs come first,” says Hyder, who has been in practice a little more than 10 years and lives with his family in Northwest Indiana. “My goal is for no patient to leave without feeling 100% comfortable and informed.”
SECOND PLACE
Dr. Gregory P. McComis
North Point Orthopaedics
9445 Calumet Ave.
Munster
219-836-1060
THIRD PLACE
Dr. Anton Thompkins
LakeShore Bone & Joint Institute
Multiple locations
219-921-1444