Best Spine Surgeon

Dr. Zeshan Hyder

Dr. Zeshan Hyder knows there’s much more to being a good surgeon than just having the technical skills to operate on a patient. That’s why his goal as a minimally invasive spinal surgeon is to treat patients with respect, to clearly diagnose their problems and to remove any fears they may be having about their neck or back pain. Using tools such as multimedia presentations and spine models, Hyder strives to educate patients regarding their condition and answer any and all questions they may have. A phone call from the staff the night after surgery and during recovery at home helps carry the comfort level all the way through the journey.