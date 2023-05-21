Dr. Gregory P. McComis

North Point Orthopaedics

Multiple locations

219-217-4519

North Point Orthopaedics provides Northwest Indiana with innovative diagnostic studies and treatments for a wide range of orthopedic issues. The group also provides some of the most advanced regenerative therapies including platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy and hyaluronic acid injections to enhance healing and joint mobility.

Surgical expertise includes minimally invasive procedures that may utilize the MAKO robotics system for replacing knee, hip, shoulder, wrist and finger joints damaged by disease and injury.

Dr. Gregory McComis says he is honored to be named Best Spine Surgeon.

“I’m honored to have served the Northwest Indiana community over the past 17 years,” he says. “I am looking forward to continuing to provide minimally invasive hip and back surgery to the community for many years to come.”

SECOND PLACE

Dr. Zeshan Hyder

NWI Spine Institute

Multiple locations

219-797-7463

THIRD PLACE

Dr. Nitin Khanna

Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana

730 45th Ave.

Munster

10200 Wicker Ave., Suite 1

St. John

219-924-3300