Best Spine Surgeon
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Regioon Health Care series
Dr. Zeshan Hyder

Dr. Zeshan Hyder

NWI Spine Institute

Multiple locations

219-797-7463

nwispineinstitute.com

Spinal discomfort can be a, well, pain in the neck.

Dr. Zeshan Hyder, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon at NWI Spine Institute works with each patient to determine the best care options to meet their goals and improve quality of life via the most conservative method possible. Hyder starts with physical therapy. If that's not successful, he will recommend pain management using injections of anti-inflammatory or steroidal medications. If neither method works and the patient is candidate, the last resort is spine surgery.

Performing surgeries with TrueMIS, a minimally invasive, muscle-sparing surgical technique, Hyder can help patients return to life before their back and neck pain. By avoiding a midline incision along the spine, TrueMIS protects the multifidus muscle, one of the major stabilizers in the back. TrueMIS minimizes blood loss and allows for faster surgeries and quicker recovery times.

SECOND PLACE

Dr. Gregory P. McComis

North Point Orthopaedics

9445 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-836-1060

northpointortho.com

THIRD PLACE

Dr. Anton Thompkins

Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute

Multiple Locations

219-921-1444

lbji.com

