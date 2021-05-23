Best Spine Surgeon

Dr. Zeshan Hyder

Dr. Zeshan Hyder, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon at NWI Spine Institute works with each patient to determine the best care options to meet their goals and improve quality of life via the most conservative method possible. Hyder starts with physical therapy. If that's not successful, he will recommend pain management using injections of anti-inflammatory or steroidal medications. If neither method works and the patient is candidate, the last resort is spine surgery.