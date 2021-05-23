Best Spine Surgeon

Dr. Zeshan Hyder
NWI Spine Institute
Multiple locations
219-797-7463
Spinal discomfort can be a, well, pain in the neck.
Dr. Zeshan Hyder, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon at NWI Spine Institute works with each patient to determine the best care options to meet their goals and improve quality of life via the most conservative method possible. Hyder starts with physical therapy. If that's not successful, he will recommend pain management using injections of anti-inflammatory or steroidal medications. If neither method works and the patient is candidate, the last resort is spine surgery.
Performing surgeries with TrueMIS, a minimally invasive, muscle-sparing surgical technique, Hyder can help patients return to life before their back and neck pain. By avoiding a midline incision along the spine, TrueMIS protects the multifidus muscle, one of the major stabilizers in the back. TrueMIS minimizes blood loss and allows for faster surgeries and quicker recovery times.
