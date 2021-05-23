Best Sporting Goods/Outdoor Store

Blythe's Sports Shop
2810 N. Calumet Ave.
Valparaiso
219-476-0026
138 Broad St.
Griffith
219-924-4403
Blythe's Sports Shop has a simple strategy on customer service. “I just try to make everyone happy before they leave, get what they want,” said Chris Hupe, manager of Blythe’s in Valparaiso.
It seems to be working.
The store has sold guns and ammo to the Region since 1952, Hupe said, while also focusing on proper gun education. “It's mostly guns and ammo, but we do a lot of teaching, giving the customer the knowledge they need.” The store’s employees work to answer all their customer’s questions about being responsible firearms owners.
Blythe’s also has a range where gun owners can practice proper aim and safety. “We have training classes through another company (Midwest Training Group) that take place here at our gun range,” Hupe said. ““I feel like everyone should take the trainings. There is always something to learn.”
According to Hupe, the last year has seen an uptick in sales, and he credits the customer experience. “We have a lot of new gun owners this past year. The experience that they have here helps bring them back.”
SECOND PLACE
Cabela's
7700 Cabela Drive
Hammond
219-845-9040
THIRD PLACE
Bass Pro Shops
6425 Daniel Burnham Drive
Portage
219-787-6800