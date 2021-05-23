 Skip to main content
Best Sporting Goods/Outdoor Store
urgent

Best Sporting Goods/Outdoor Store

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Best Sporting Goods/Outdoor Store

Blythe's Sport Store is branching out into outdoor gear.

Blythe's Sports Shop

2810 N. Calumet Ave.

Valparaiso

219-476-0026

138 Broad St.

Griffith 

219-924-4403

blythesgungear.com

Blythe's Sports Shop has a simple strategy on customer service. “I just try to make everyone happy before they leave, get what they want,” said Chris Hupe, manager of Blythe’s in Valparaiso.

It seems to be working.

The store has sold guns and ammo to the Region since 1952, Hupe said, while also focusing on proper gun education. “It's mostly guns and ammo, but we do a lot of teaching, giving the customer the knowledge they need.” The store’s employees work to answer all their customer’s questions about being responsible firearms owners.

Blythe’s also has a range where gun owners can practice proper aim and  safety. “We have training classes through another company (Midwest Training Group) that take place here at our gun range,” Hupe said. ““I feel like everyone should take the trainings. There is always something to learn.”

According to Hupe, the last year has seen an uptick in sales, and he credits the customer experience. “We have a lot of new gun owners this past year. The experience that they have here helps bring them back.”

SECOND PLACE

Cabela's

7700 Cabela Drive

Hammond

219-845-9040

www.cabelas.com

THIRD PLACE

Bass Pro Shops

6425 Daniel Burnham Drive

Portage

219-787-6800

www.basspro.com

