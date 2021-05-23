Best Sporting Goods/Outdoor Store

Blythe's Sports Shop

2810 N. Calumet Ave.

Valparaiso

219-476-0026

138 Broad St.

Griffith

219-924-4403

Blythe's Sports Shop has a simple strategy on customer service. “I just try to make everyone happy before they leave, get what they want,” said Chris Hupe, manager of Blythe’s in Valparaiso.

It seems to be working.

The store has sold guns and ammo to the Region since 1952, Hupe said, while also focusing on proper gun education. “It's mostly guns and ammo, but we do a lot of teaching, giving the customer the knowledge they need.” The store’s employees work to answer all their customer’s questions about being responsible firearms owners.