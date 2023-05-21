Blythe’s Sport Shop
138 N. Broad St.
Griffith
219-924-4403
2810 N. Calumet Ave.
Valparaiso
219-476-0026
Blythe’s Sports Shop has been going strong since 1952 and preaches customer satisfaction as well as safety and education about firearms.
It also has plenty of items for outdoor fun, including camping and grilling needs.
Besides merchandise, Blythe’s also offers classes in gun safety as well as outdoor cooking demonstrations and recently hosted emergency preparedness survival training seminars.
The series on preparedness comes to a close on June 24, when Blythe’s will host home emergency preparedness to prevent and survive home emergencies.
Last year, the Griffith store also hosted an Oktoberfest celebration.
SECOND PLACE
Cabela’s
7700 Cabela Drive
Hammond
219-845-9040
THIRD PLACE
Dick’s Sporting Goods
101 Indianapolis Blvd.
Schererville
219-227-3452