Best Sports Bar

The Post Game Pub & Sedona Grille

9630 Willow Lane

Mokena

708-479-1302

The friendly atmosphere and mouthwatering food keep customers coming back to The Post Game Pub & Sedona Grille.

“It is the place ‘where everyone knows your name,’ and if we don't, we soon will,” said Maureen "Mo" Wall-Coultas, who opened the pub in 2002 with her husband, Conrad Coultas.

Wall-Coultas said the high-quality food served comes from specialty vendors.

“Our burgers are second to none, which we get ground especially for us,” she said.

Fries and chips are hand cut, salsa is homemade and produce is locally sourced in-season.

The Post Game Pub & Sedona Grille has been heavily involved in the community, sponsoring local sports teams, and the staff has developed a close bond with its customers.

“Our customers are truly like family and wonderful friends,” Wall-Coultas said. “We travel with them and have parties at our house sometimes on the holidays that we close.”

SECOND PLACE

The Whistle Sports Bar & Grill

4911 95th St.

Oak Lawn

708-581-5964

THIRD PLACE

Jameson's Pub

9545 W. St. Francis Road

Frankfort

815-469-0500

2755 Black Road

Joliet

815-729-0000