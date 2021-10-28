 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Sports Bar

Best Sports Bar

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series

Deuce’s Sports Bar & Grill

11525 S. Pulaski Rd.

Alsip

708-926-9178

deucessportsbar.com

“We’re a little gem on the South Side,” says Shana Alders, manager of Deuce’s Sports Bar & Grill. “I think we have a great atmosphere, the food is good, we have an awesome staff, without them we wouldn't be where we’re at. A lot of the girls are still here from the opening.”

Deuce’s opened March 9, 2020, just before the pandemic shutdowns. According to Alders, Deuce’s staff has helped it get through the challenges. “It was rough. We were just starting to get things open” says Alders. ”But we were able to do carryout and that helped.”

Another thing that has helped has been the bar's connection with local schools and sports teams. Deuce’s even streamed Marist High School’s sports during the pandemic. This allowed parents to see their kids play without attending.

Deuce’s also goes all out for holidays throughout the year. For St. Patrick’s Day, Halloween and Christmas the bar does special pop-up bars. Staff decorates everything from floor to ceilings and patrons like to take pictures and tag themselves on their social media accounts. Christmas even brings a themed food and cocktail menu.

SECOND PLACE

The Jameson’s Pub

9545 W. St. Francis Rd.

Frankfort

815-469-0500

2755 Black Rd

Joliet

815-729-0000

thejamesonspub.com

THIRD PLACE

Legends Grill and Bar

 9710 191st St.

Mokena

708-995-7278

legendsgrillbar.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts