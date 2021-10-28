Best Sports Bar

Deuce’s Sports Bar & Grill

11525 S. Pulaski Rd.

Alsip

708-926-9178

“We’re a little gem on the South Side,” says Shana Alders, manager of Deuce’s Sports Bar & Grill. “I think we have a great atmosphere, the food is good, we have an awesome staff, without them we wouldn't be where we’re at. A lot of the girls are still here from the opening.”

Deuce’s opened March 9, 2020, just before the pandemic shutdowns. According to Alders, Deuce’s staff has helped it get through the challenges. “It was rough. We were just starting to get things open” says Alders. ”But we were able to do carryout and that helped.”

Another thing that has helped has been the bar's connection with local schools and sports teams. Deuce’s even streamed Marist High School’s sports during the pandemic. This allowed parents to see their kids play without attending.