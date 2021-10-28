Best Sports Bar

Deuce’s Sports Bar & Grill
11525 S. Pulaski Rd.
Alsip
708-926-9178
“We’re a little gem on the South Side,” says Shana Alders, manager of Deuce’s Sports Bar & Grill. “I think we have a great atmosphere, the food is good, we have an awesome staff, without them we wouldn't be where we’re at. A lot of the girls are still here from the opening.”
Deuce’s opened March 9, 2020, just before the pandemic shutdowns. According to Alders, Deuce’s staff has helped it get through the challenges. “It was rough. We were just starting to get things open” says Alders. ”But we were able to do carryout and that helped.”
Another thing that has helped has been the bar's connection with local schools and sports teams. Deuce’s even streamed Marist High School’s sports during the pandemic. This allowed parents to see their kids play without attending.
Deuce’s also goes all out for holidays throughout the year. For St. Patrick’s Day, Halloween and Christmas the bar does special pop-up bars. Staff decorates everything from floor to ceilings and patrons like to take pictures and tag themselves on their social media accounts. Christmas even brings a themed food and cocktail menu.
