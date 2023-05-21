Gary SouthShore RailCats

Many professional teams focus on the game and team, but the Gary SouthShore RailCats are also about the fan experience..

This emphasis on family fun takes place in the U.S. Steel Yard, recognized as one of the top minor league ballparks in the country. The RailCats’ front office works hard at creating an inviting and energetic atmosphere for everyone attending ball games. Family-friendly activities keep the fun going no matter what. Check out the online schedule for events including Post-Game Kids Run the Bases, Jurassic Ball Park, $3 tacos on Taco Tuesdays, $1 Pierogi Wednesdays, Bark in the Park (welcoming nonservice dogs), Youth and Senior Day games and Pirate and Princess Nights.