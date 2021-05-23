Gary SouthShore RailCats
“Our front office wakes up every day grateful to spend their day at the ballpark and around the fans who put a smile on our face when they walk through the front gate,” says Ashley Nylen, manager of Marketing and Promotions for the RailCats. “We don’t see this as work, but rather an opportunity to spend our time around one of our favorite things in this world — baseball.”
This passion for their jobs is one of the many reasons the SouthShore RailCats were voted Best Sports Team.
But even if you’re not fired up about baseball, the RailCats offer more than just a game. There’s between-inning family entertainment spectacular fireworks and giveaways.
“For many professional teams, their focus is on the game and team itself, but for us we thoroughly cherish the fan experience as well,” says Nylen. “Our organization has long put an emphasis on family fun, developing an inviting and energetic atmosphere for all who attend our ball games. We each have great admiration and to be part of a team that’s so tight-knit and interconnected. We’re genuinely thrilled to have our fans at the Steel Yard, and I think it reflects in our work, both behind the scenes and while producing the best fan experience we can serve.”
