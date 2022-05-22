Best Sports Team

Andrean High School Football

5959 Broadway

Merrillville

219-887-5959

Winning a state title isn’t easy, but the Andrean High School football team overcame challenges last season to do that.

“Our coaches continued to make adjustments and our student-athletes were dedicated to improving throughout the season, and their efforts paid off big time,” said Mike Schultz, Andrean’s athletic director. “I was most happy for Coach (Chris) Skinner winning his first state title as head coach, our senior student-athletes and their families.”

Schultz said Skinner has established and maintained a positive culture with the team.

“Thanks to that culture, we received tremendous support from our community every single week, whether it be from team parents, alumni or the students and staff at Andrean,” Schultz said. “We are looking forward to another crack at it next fall.”

Andrean High School Principal Jaycob Knazur said Andrean students are devoted to excellence, and they have a strong work ethic.

“We are elated and grateful for the continuing support of the community for our school, especially our extra curriculars,” Knazur said. “We know that this support is vital to continue to operate in the manner we have been fortunate enough to have these past 60 years. The Andrean family is alive and well in the halls of Andrean, on our field and within our local community.”

SECOND PLACE

Gary SouthShore RailCats

One Stadium Plaza

Gary

219-882-2255

THIRD PLACE

Crown Point High School Girls Basketball

1500 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-4885

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0