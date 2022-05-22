 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Sports Venue

  • 0
Best Sports Venue

Crown Point Sportsplex

Crown Point Sportsplex

1313 E. North St.

Crown Point

219-661-2271

crownpoint.in.gov/321/CP-Sportsplex

Since 2011, the Crown Point Sportsplex has provided venues for sports including football, lacrosse, soccer, softball and baseball.

“The Crown Point Sportsplex is a premier venue, offering 95 acres of multiuse, outdoor space for sporting events,” said Mary Freda, Crown Point’s communications/media manager. “The facility has become a destination for local, regional and national teams.”

The convenient location of the facility contributes to its allure.

“The Sportsplex is situated between our downtown and the Broadway corridor, giving families the opportunity to experience everything Crown Point has to offer,” Freda said.

People are also reading…

She said the city is thankful for the ongoing support for the Sportsplex and other areas of Crown Point.

“We are honored to be the best place to live, work and play in Northwest Indiana,” Freda said.

SECOND PLACE

Sparta Dome

1355 E. North St.

Crown Point

219-224-3663

spartadome.com

THIRD PLACE

U.S. Steel Yard

One Stadium Plaza

Gary

219-882-2255

railcatsbaseball.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts