Best Sports Venue

Crown Point Sportsplex

1313 E. North St.

Crown Point

219-661-2271

Since 2011, the Crown Point Sportsplex has provided venues for sports including football, lacrosse, soccer, softball and baseball.

“The Crown Point Sportsplex is a premier venue, offering 95 acres of multiuse, outdoor space for sporting events,” said Mary Freda, Crown Point’s communications/media manager. “The facility has become a destination for local, regional and national teams.”

The convenient location of the facility contributes to its allure.

“The Sportsplex is situated between our downtown and the Broadway corridor, giving families the opportunity to experience everything Crown Point has to offer,” Freda said.

She said the city is thankful for the ongoing support for the Sportsplex and other areas of Crown Point.

“We are honored to be the best place to live, work and play in Northwest Indiana,” Freda said.

SECOND PLACE

Sparta Dome

1355 E. North St.

Crown Point

219-224-3663

THIRD PLACE

U.S. Steel Yard

One Stadium Plaza

Gary

219-882-2255

