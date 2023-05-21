Sparta Dome

1355 E. North St.

Crown Point

219-224-3663

Sparta Dome, in the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest indoor flying paper airplane, has something for everyone, says Marjorie Hillegonds, director of operations.

“I think we’re a favorite, because even before people reach the parking lot, they see the large white dome with red stripes and know they are coming not just to a sports place but a huge, wide-open indoor arena,” she says. “It’s a place where grandparents, moms, dads, friends, coaches and players can experience a variety of different activities all at the same place."

At 120,000-square-feet, Sparta Dome offers a state-of-the-art, climate controlled environment with multiple turf layouts and consistent field conditions.

“From preschool playtime to senior walking to soccer games, softball leagues, baseball tournaments, a golf simulator and epic birthday parties, there’s something for everyone,” says Hillegonds. “We strive to be the best venue for sports in the Region, and through hard work and dedication, we are excited to earn the No. 1 spot this year.”

SECOND PLACE

U.S. Steel Yard

One Stadium Plaza

Gary

219-882-2255

THIRD PLACE

Crown Point Sportsplex

1313 E. North St.

Crown Point

219-661-2271