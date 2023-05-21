Zé Design Studio

219-501-0801

Michelle Wooden began Zé Design Studio as a side gig for a friend who was an area wedding planner.

When asked what sets her business apart, she says her best practices include timely responses to clients, consideration of their desires and asking a lot of questions to inform her work.

“You don’t get that one-on-one by ordering invites online,” says Wooden, who has a bachelor’s in Graphic Design from the American Academy of Art in Chicago.

Her focus on incorporating people’s personalities into their stationery and post-pandemic increase in weddings and gatherings have helped the business expand, she says.

“I really just enjoy meeting new faces and hearing their stories,” she says of clients.

SECOND PLACE

Your Little Details

Crown Point

219-895-0284

THIRD PLACE

Toluka Paperie + Gifts

9735 Fran Lin Pkwy.

Munster

219-513-9441