Best Steakhouse

Theo’s Steaks & Seafood

9144 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland

219-838-8000

The owners of Theo’s Steaks & Seafood have been in the restaurant business for four decades and operate several other eateries in Northwest Indiana, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to diners at Theo’s.

You can count on a special experience when you visit Theo’s, and Manager Chris Aneziris said that it’s the food and the service that set them apart. “It’s very friendly, very elegant dining and we have the best food,” said Aneziris. “We couldn’t do any of this without our staff. They’re very experienced.”

All of its steaks are locally sourced, high-quality USDA prime meats hand cut by the chef. “We’re known for our ribeye and our porterhouse.” A strip steak and filet round out the steak options and you can opt for a crabmeat and béarnaise sauce topping to further elevate your meal.The wild-caught seafood from around the world, including a branzino from Greece and oysters from Boston, shares the spotlight. “We get fresh fish from all over,” said Aneziris.

Each visit to Theo’s is an adventure where you can count on unique daily chef specials in addition to the regular menu. “We have different specials each day for dinner,” said Aneziris. Other specials include half-off martinis on Tuesdays and half-off appetizers on Fridays.

The restaurant also has two banquet rooms that are popular for showers, birthday parties and other special occasions.

Theo’s Restaurant also placed first for Best Place for Dinner, Best Place for Lunch, Best Seafood and Best Fine Dining.

SECOND PLACE

The Lighthouse

7501 Constitution Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-9283

THIRD PLACE

Prime Steakhouse

109 W. Joliet St.

Crown Point

219-663-7377

