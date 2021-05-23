 Skip to main content
Best Steakhouse
Best Steakhouse

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Food and dining series
Best Steakhouse

Steak and seafood from Theo's

Theo’s Steaks & Seafood

9144 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland

219-838-8000

theoshighland.com

“It starts from buying the steaks, purchasing them from our great supplier, Stock Yard Meat Co. out in Chicago,” said manager Peter Klideris, whose family owns Theo’s Steaks & Seafood. “We have out own specs for the size of the loin and the marbling of the meat. They’re wet-aged for at least 20 days. All our steaks are butchered in-house.

“We cut steaks daily,” Klideris said, “so they’re not vacuum packed or frozen. Between my father and myself, we went to butcher school and learned how to cut meat right. We almost never have a steak left over at the end of the night.”

He also credits head chef Urgel Haro and the kitchen team for producing “perfect steaks” with “a nice char,” calling it “an art form.”

“We’ve learned a lot through the 18 years we’ve been here,” Klideris said.

SECOND PLACE

The Lighthouse 

7501 Constitution Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-9283

cedarlakelighthouse.com

THIRD PLACE

Gino’s Prime and Surf

1259 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-865-3854

ginosprimeandsurf.com

