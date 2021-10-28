Best Steakhouse

The Primal Cut Steak House

17344 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-407-8150

“It’s downtown Chicago service in the south suburbs. It's hard to get in without a reservation,” Laura Concialdi, general manager of The Primal Cut Steak House in Tinley Park, says of her restaurant.

Concialdi credits the restaurant’s servers with fine attention to the details of customer needs and deep knowledge of quality food and beverages. She also highlights the owner and the kitchen staff’s commitment to quality. “The owner and chef bring only the finest seafood, everything is fresh,” says Concialdi, “We have a master grill chef. All of our meat we butcher right here onsite.”

Concialdi mentions the bone-in ribeye as particularly special. ”It’s our No. 1 seller,” she says, “Our bone-in comes from a farm in Ohio. It’s a special breed of cow.”