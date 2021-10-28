Best Steakhouse

 Skip to main content
From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
The Primal Cut Steak House 

The Primal Cut Steak House

17344 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-407-8150

primalcutsteakhouse.com

“It’s downtown Chicago service in the south suburbs. It's hard to get in without a reservation,” Laura Concialdi, general manager of The Primal Cut Steak House in Tinley Park, says of her restaurant.

Concialdi credits the restaurant’s servers with fine attention to the details of customer needs and deep knowledge of quality food and beverages. She also highlights the owner and the kitchen staff’s commitment to quality. “The owner and chef bring only the finest seafood, everything is fresh,” says Concialdi, “We have a master grill chef. All of our meat we butcher right here onsite.”

Concialdi mentions the bone-in ribeye as particularly special. ”It’s our No. 1 seller,” she says, “Our bone-in comes from a farm in Ohio. It’s a special breed of cow.”

Besides quality and service, Concialdi says Primal Cut has a warm and friendly atmosphere “We try to get to know our customers and they keep coming back.”

SECOND PLACE

Jack Gibbons Gardens

14700 Oak Park Ave.

Oak Forest 

708-687-2331

jackgibbonsgarden.com

THIRD PLACE

Mr. Benny's Steak & Lobster House

19200 Everett Land

Mokena

708-478-5800

mrbennyssteakhouse.com

