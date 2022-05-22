Class UFC Gym
10417 Calumet Ave.
Munster
219-803-4141
Class UFC Gym has been in business for three years but this year it took top honors in Best Studio Gym, a new category in Best of the Region voting.
Caitlyn Machura is manager of the business that offers kickboxing, boxing. HIIT (high intensity interval training) and strength and training classes. Personal trainers are also available to members. Machura said the dynamic of the classes makes this place different.
"We have fun groups, and we learn different techniques," Machura said. "We are very family oriented, and our No. 1 priority is our members. And our trainers are very experienced."
Machura added that the classes are one-of-a kind, every day.
SECOND PLACE
Northwest Indiana Martial Arts Academy
7331 Mallard Lane
Schererville
219-595-7365
THIRD PLACE
School of Martial Arts
6944 Kennedy Ave.
Hammond
219-218-5321