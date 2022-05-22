 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Studio Gym

Best Studio Gym

Training staff at Class UFC Gym

Best Studio Gym

Training stall at Class UFC Gym

Class UFC Gym

10417 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-803-4141

www.classufcgym.com

Class UFC Gym has been in business for three years but this year it took top honors in Best Studio Gym, a new category in Best of the Region voting. 

Caitlyn Machura is manager of the business that offers kickboxing, boxing. HIIT (high intensity interval training) and strength and training classes. Personal trainers are also available to members. Machura said the dynamic of the classes makes this place different.

"We have fun groups, and we learn different techniques," Machura said. "We are very family oriented, and our No. 1 priority is our members. And our trainers are very experienced."

Machura added that the classes are one-of-a kind, every day.

SECOND PLACE

Northwest Indiana Martial Arts Academy

7331 Mallard Lane

Schererville

219-595-7365

www.nwindianamartialarts.com

THIRD PLACE

School of Martial Arts

6944 Kennedy Ave.

Hammond

219-218-5321

ctikd.com

