Best Sushi Restaurant

Wu's House
16310 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park
708-737-7357
19826 S. LaGrange Road
Mokena
815-469-5189
There’s something for everyone at Wu’s House.
The restaurant features an extensive sushi list that’s sure to appeal to all taste buds.
In addition to sushi, the restaurant features a variety of other Asian favorites made with the highest quality ingredients.
That includes sashimi, ramen, Japanese hibachi, stir fry, fried rice, soup and more.
It’s a great place to celebrate a special occasion, such as a birthday, graduation or anniversary, and it lends itself well to groups.
SECOND PLACE
Runa Izakaya
7138 183rd St.
Tinley Park
708-342-1652
THIRD PLACE (TIE)
Mo's Chinese Kitchen
Multiple locations
708-403-8848
Tokyo Steakhouse
9436 179th St.
Tinley Park
708-429-8988