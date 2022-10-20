 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Sushi Restaurant

Best Sushi Restaurant

Wu’s House in Orland Park

Wu's House

16310 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-737-7357

19826 S. LaGrange Road

Mokena

815-469-5189

www.wushouse.com

There’s something for everyone at Wu’s House.

The restaurant features an extensive sushi list that’s sure to appeal to all taste buds.

In addition to sushi, the restaurant features a variety of other Asian favorites made with the highest quality ingredients.

People are also reading…

That includes sashimi, ramen, Japanese hibachi, stir fry, fried rice, soup and more.

It’s a great place to celebrate a special occasion, such as a birthday, graduation or anniversary, and it lends itself well to groups.

SECOND PLACE

Runa Izakaya

7138 183rd St.

Tinley Park

708-342-1652

www.runa-izakaya.com

THIRD PLACE (TIE)

Mo's Chinese Kitchen

Multiple locations

708-403-8848

www.moschinesekitchen.com

Tokyo Steakhouse

9436 179th St.

Tinley Park

708-429-8988

www.iltokyosteakhouse.com

