Best Sushi Restaurant

Wu's House

16310 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-737-7357

19826 S. LaGrange Road

Mokena

815-469-5189

There’s something for everyone at Wu’s House.

The restaurant features an extensive sushi list that’s sure to appeal to all taste buds.

In addition to sushi, the restaurant features a variety of other Asian favorites made with the highest quality ingredients.

That includes sashimi, ramen, Japanese hibachi, stir fry, fried rice, soup and more.

It’s a great place to celebrate a special occasion, such as a birthday, graduation or anniversary, and it lends itself well to groups.

SECOND PLACE

Runa Izakaya

7138 183rd St.

Tinley Park

708-342-1652

THIRD PLACE (TIE)

Mo's Chinese Kitchen

Multiple locations

708-403-8848

Tokyo Steakhouse

9436 179th St.

Tinley Park

708-429-8988