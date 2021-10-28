Best Tanning

Dream Mist Spray

9434 W. 191st St.

Mokena

25334 S. Tuscany Drive W.

Monee

708-635-1442

msha.ke/DreamMistSpray/

Suzie Christofanelli, owner of Dream Mist Spray, was inspired to open her own spray tanning business 10 years ago when her cheerleader daughter’s team was spray tanned for competition. “I loved how natural it looked,” she says.

Christofanelli has an associate's degree in computer science and a master’s certification in spray tanning. She has provided spray tanning for body building and cheerleading competitions and more. Her main focus is spraying clients for special events. She also offers group pricing for bridal parties, school dances and cheerleaders.