Best Tanning

Dream Mist Spray
9434 W. 191st St.
Mokena
25334 S. Tuscany Drive W.
Monee
708-635-1442
msha.ke/DreamMistSpray/
Suzie Christofanelli, owner of Dream Mist Spray, was inspired to open her own spray tanning business 10 years ago when her cheerleader daughter’s team was spray tanned for competition. “I loved how natural it looked,” she says.
Christofanelli has an associate's degree in computer science and a master’s certification in spray tanning. She has provided spray tanning for body building and cheerleading competitions and more. Her main focus is spraying clients for special events. She also offers group pricing for bridal parties, school dances and cheerleaders.
“I pride myself on my clients looking more natural while providing them with a luxurious tanning experience,” Christofanelli says. Her clients can choose from a custom airbrush combining a violet and brown tone of bronzers that works with all skin tones; an organic custom airbrush with aloe leaf juice for long moisturization and anti-aging and antioxidants; and an accelerated organic airbrush that gives deep moisturization.
SECOND PLACE
Spray of Sunshine
19644 S. LaGrange Road
Mokena
708-478-8611
THIRD PLACE
L.A. TAN
Multiple locations
877-GO-LATAN (465-2826)