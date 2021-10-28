 Skip to main content
Best Tanning
urgent

Best Tanning

Dream Mist Spray

9434 W. 191st St.

Mokena

25334 S. Tuscany Drive W.

Monee

708-635-1442

msha.ke/DreamMistSpray/

Suzie Christofanelli, owner of Dream Mist Spray, was inspired to open her own spray tanning business 10 years ago when her cheerleader daughter’s team was spray tanned for competition. “I loved how natural it looked,” she says.

Christofanelli has an associate's degree in computer science and a master’s certification in spray tanning. She has provided spray tanning for body building and cheerleading competitions and more. Her main focus is spraying clients for special events. She also offers group pricing for bridal parties, school dances and cheerleaders.

“I pride myself on my clients looking more natural while providing them with a luxurious tanning experience,” Christofanelli says. Her clients can choose from a custom airbrush combining a violet and brown tone of bronzers that works with all skin tones; an organic custom airbrush with aloe leaf juice for long moisturization and anti-aging and antioxidants; and an accelerated organic airbrush that gives deep moisturization.

SECOND PLACE

Spray of Sunshine

19644 S. LaGrange Road

Mokena

708-478-8611

sprayofsunshine.com

THIRD PLACE

L.A. TAN

Multiple locations

877-GO-LATAN (465-2826)

latan.com

