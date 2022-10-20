 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Tanning

  • 0
Best Tanning

Dream Mist Spray

Dream Mist Spray

9434 W. 191st St.

Mokena

25334 S. Tuscany Drive W.

Mokena

708-635-1442

msha.ke/DreamMistSpray

Suzie Christofanelli, owner of Dream Mist Spray, was inspired to open her own spray tanning business 10 years ago when her cheerleader daughter’s team was spray tanned for competition. “I loved how natural it looked.” she says.

Christofanelli has master’s certification in spray tanning. She has provided spray tanning for body building and cheerleading competitions and more. Her main focus now is spraying clients for special events. She also offers group pricing for bridal parties, school dances and cheerleaders.

“I pride myself on my clients looking more natural while providing them with a luxurious tanning experience.”

Christofanelli says her clients can choose from a custom airbrush combining a violet and brown tone of bronzers that works with all skin tones for the deepest, darkest, longest-lasting tan; an organic custom airbrush with aloe leaf juice for long moisturizing and anti-aging and antioxidants; and an accelerated organic airbrush that gives deep moisturizing and allows for showering in fewer than three hours.

SECOND PLACE 

L.A. Tan

Multiple locations

latan.com

THIRD PLACE

Unlimited Tan

9434 W. 191st St.

Mokena

708-479-8903

16615 W. 159th St.

Lockport

815-836-8900

unlimitedtan.com

