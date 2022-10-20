Best Tanning

Dream Mist Spray

Suzie Christofanelli, owner of Dream Mist Spray, was inspired to open her own spray tanning business 10 years ago when her cheerleader daughter’s team was spray tanned for competition. “I loved how natural it looked.” she says.

Christofanelli has master’s certification in spray tanning. She has provided spray tanning for body building and cheerleading competitions and more. Her main focus now is spraying clients for special events. She also offers group pricing for bridal parties, school dances and cheerleaders.

“I pride myself on my clients looking more natural while providing them with a luxurious tanning experience.”

Christofanelli says her clients can choose from a custom airbrush combining a violet and brown tone of bronzers that works with all skin tones for the deepest, darkest, longest-lasting tan; an organic custom airbrush with aloe leaf juice for long moisturizing and anti-aging and antioxidants; and an accelerated organic airbrush that gives deep moisturizing and allows for showering in fewer than three hours.

