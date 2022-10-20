Best Tattoo Artist

Drew Mason

Mason INK

The way Drew Mason sees it, he can spend hours with a customer during the tattoo process, so he makes the most of it.

“I’ve been tattooed a lot, and a lot of artists are pretty quiet during the session,” he said. “But while I am creating my work, I try to talk to the customers, and I’m kind to them. We talk a lot. I feel like I’m a psychiatrist at times.”

Mason, an Andrew High School grad, picked up a degree in design at Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia. Mason, 36, started tattooing five years ago. He is on the lookout for a permanent shop but for now he said he is making guest appearances at other shops in the area.

He said he enjoys his profession.

“Every day is a new challenge,” he said. “I love creating art and I do a lot of large work. It’s the challenge of finding the art that fits that person.”

