Best Tattoo Artist

Drew Mason
Mason INK
Intagram.com/@Mason.INK.Tattoo
The way Drew Mason sees it, he can spend hours with a customer during the tattoo process, so he makes the most of it.
“I’ve been tattooed a lot, and a lot of artists are pretty quiet during the session,” he said. “But while I am creating my work, I try to talk to the customers, and I’m kind to them. We talk a lot. I feel like I’m a psychiatrist at times.”
Mason, an Andrew High School grad, picked up a degree in design at Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia. Mason, 36, started tattooing five years ago. He is on the lookout for a permanent shop but for now he said he is making guest appearances at other shops in the area.
He said he enjoys his profession.
“Every day is a new challenge,” he said. “I love creating art and I do a lot of large work. It’s the challenge of finding the art that fits that person.”
SECOND PLACE
Eli Yee
Blue Collar Tattoo
14421 Wallin Drive, Suite 111
Plainfield
815-254-2300
THIRD PLACE
Logan Ervin
Out On A Whim Tattoo
127 Lincoln Hwy.
DeKalb
815-754-4300