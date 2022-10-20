 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Tattoo Artist

Best Tattoo Artist

Drew Mason, of Mason INK

Drew Mason

Mason INK

The way Drew Mason sees it, he can spend hours with a customer during the tattoo process, so he makes the most of it.

“I’ve been tattooed a lot, and a lot of artists are pretty quiet during the session,” he said. “But while I am creating my work, I try to talk to the customers, and I’m kind to them. We talk a lot. I feel like I’m a psychiatrist at times.”

Mason, an Andrew High School grad, picked up a degree in design at Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia. Mason, 36, started tattooing five years ago. He is on the lookout for a permanent shop but for now he said he is making guest appearances at other shops in the area.

He said he enjoys his profession.

“Every day is a new challenge,” he said. “I love creating art and I do a lot of large work. It’s the challenge of finding the art that fits that person.”

SECOND PLACE

Eli Yee

Blue Collar Tattoo

14421 Wallin Drive, Suite 111

Plainfield

815-254-2300

Bluecollartattoo.com

THIRD PLACE

Logan Ervin

Out On A Whim Tattoo

127 Lincoln Hwy.

DeKalb

815-754-4300

Whimbodyjewelry.com

