Aaron Grubb
Cry Babies Tattoo & Piercing
7123 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-558-0431
This is the first time Aaron Grubb has won the Best Tattoo Artist category and he is looking forward to some big changes in 2022, including the new name for the parlor. He hopes by the end of the year, it will be known as Ink Therapy.
In the last couple of years, he said his reputation has grown because people see his shop as a valuable part of the community.
“I’ve given out deployment tattoos — if you have been deployed in the last 10 years and you are active military, I’ll give you a free tattoo,” he said. “In 2020, when we got shut down, I did free tattoos for all of the essential people. I did 107 free tattoos in 2020 to give thanks to the community. We’re just really community involved.”
A Region native, Grubb and his family moved to Arizona after a flood in Highland in 1990. He’s been back for seven years.
“I found a place to land, and I try to do my best every day,” he said.
SECOND PLACE
Sieto Maldonado
45th Street Tattoo
1817 W. Glen Park Ave.
Griffith
219-922-0957
THIRD PLACE
Jeff “Lefty” Zygowicz
45th Street Tattoo
1817 W. Glen Park Ave.
Griffith
219-922-0957