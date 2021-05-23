Best Tattoo Artist

"Lefty" Jeff Zygowicz

45th Street Tattoos

1817 W. Glen Park Ave.

Griffith

219-922-0957

Getting his first tattoo at Roy Boy’s in Gary in 1983 started Jeff Zygowicz on a nearly four-decade journey in tattooing that continues to this day. Since beginning his career as a professional tattoo artist in 1993, he has worked on thousands of customers, keeping in mind his role in the process.

“I try to stay proficient in as many styles of tattooing as possible, to give the client the tattoo that they want, not the tattoo that I would like them to have,” he says. “I don't claim to have a 'style’ and I don't try to persuade client to do it my way.”

Going back to his own first tattoo some 40 years ago, Zygowicz has never lost sight of the importance of the client experience. While he’s certainly proud of his work as an artist, he’s even prouder of the legions of satisfied customers wearing that work.