 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Tattoo Artist
urgent

Best Tattoo Artist

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Professional Services series
Best Tattoo Artist

Jeff Zygowicz tattoo artist at 45th Street Tattoos in Griffith

"Lefty" Jeff Zygowicz

45th Street Tattoos

1817 W. Glen Park Ave.

Griffith

219-922-0957

45thstreettattoos.com

Getting his first tattoo at Roy Boy’s in Gary in 1983 started Jeff Zygowicz on a nearly four-decade journey in tattooing that continues to this day. Since beginning his career as a professional tattoo artist in 1993, he has worked on thousands of customers, keeping in mind his role in the process.

“I try to stay proficient in as many styles of tattooing as possible, to give the client the tattoo that they want, not the tattoo that I would like them to have,” he says. “I don't claim to have a 'style’ and I don't try to persuade client to do it my way.”

Going back to his own first tattoo some 40 years ago, Zygowicz has never lost sight of the importance of the client experience. While he’s certainly proud of his work as an artist, he’s even prouder of the legions of satisfied customers  wearing that work.

“This vote is an affirmation of something I strive for every day, with every tattoo — to do the absolute best job I can and give my clients a good experience through the entire process.”

SECOND PLACE

Tony Reyes

Blacklisted Tattoo Lounge

1003 E. Summit St., Suite 5

Crown Point

219-779-9155

tonyreyestattoo.com

THIRD PLACE

Aaron Grubb

Cry Babies Tattoo & Piercing

9123 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-558-0431

crybabiestattooandpiercing.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts