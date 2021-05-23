Best Tattoo Artist

"Lefty" Jeff Zygowicz
45th Street Tattoos
1817 W. Glen Park Ave.
Griffith
219-922-0957
Getting his first tattoo at Roy Boy’s in Gary in 1983 started Jeff Zygowicz on a nearly four-decade journey in tattooing that continues to this day. Since beginning his career as a professional tattoo artist in 1993, he has worked on thousands of customers, keeping in mind his role in the process.
“I try to stay proficient in as many styles of tattooing as possible, to give the client the tattoo that they want, not the tattoo that I would like them to have,” he says. “I don't claim to have a 'style’ and I don't try to persuade client to do it my way.”
Going back to his own first tattoo some 40 years ago, Zygowicz has never lost sight of the importance of the client experience. While he’s certainly proud of his work as an artist, he’s even prouder of the legions of satisfied customers wearing that work.
“This vote is an affirmation of something I strive for every day, with every tattoo — to do the absolute best job I can and give my clients a good experience through the entire process.”
SECOND PLACE
Tony Reyes
Blacklisted Tattoo Lounge
1003 E. Summit St., Suite 5
Crown Point
219-779-9155
THIRD PLACE
Aaron Grubb
Cry Babies Tattoo & Piercing
9123 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-558-0431