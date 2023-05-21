Aaron Grubb
Cry Babies Tattoo
9123 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-558-0431
Aaron Grubb, owner of Cry Babies Tattoo in St. John, credits his clients with the continued success of the business.
“We have very loyal clients. They are awesome,” Grubb says.
“We have a very educated clientele base,” says Grubb. “There's a lot of really talented artists in the area, but our clients come back.”
Grubb has been a tattoo artist for 23 years, the last eight in the Region. He's excited about what the future will bring for the shop.
“I really enjoy the fact that people do their research and find the right tattoo artist for them,” says Grubb, “because it's gonna be on them for life.”
SECOND PLACE
Chencho Leon
45th Street Tattoo
1817 W. Glen Park Ave.
Griffith
219-922-0957
THIRD PLACE
Jeff ‘Lefty’ Zygowicz
45th Street Tattoo
1817 W. Glen Park Ave.
Griffith
219-922-0957