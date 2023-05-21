Aaron Grubb

Cry Babies Tattoo

9123 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-558-0431

Aaron Grubb, owner of Cry Babies Tattoo in St. John, credits his clients with the continued success of the business.

“We have very loyal clients. They are awesome,” Grubb says.

“We have a very educated clientele base,” says Grubb. “There's a lot of really talented artists in the area, but our clients come back.”

Grubb has been a tattoo artist for 23 years, the last eight in the Region. He's excited about what the future will bring for the shop.

“I really enjoy the fact that people do their research and find the right tattoo artist for them,” says Grubb, “because it's gonna be on them for life.”

SECOND PLACE

Chencho Leon

45th Street Tattoo

1817 W. Glen Park Ave.

Griffith

219-922-0957

THIRD PLACE

Jeff ‘Lefty’ Zygowicz

45th Street Tattoo

1817 W. Glen Park Ave.

Griffith

219-922-0957