Best Tattoo Shop

45th Street Tattoo

1817 W. Glen Park Ave.

Griffith

219-922-0957

Since 2007, 45th Street Tattoo has prided itself on accepting walk-ins as well clients by appointment.

The shop has three co-owners, Jeff Zygowicz, Chencho Leon and Sieto Maldonado, each an experienced tattoo artist. Known for their custom work, they have 75-plus years of combined experience, covering a wide variety of styles. “All our tattooers are true artists who paint their own flash (tattoo designs),” says Zygowicz. Customers can bring in their own designs, too.

From a simple design to full-body coverage, the shop can do it all, with thousands of designs from which to choose. Zygowicz said a shared passion and respect for the history of tattooing and those who have come before them is reflected in their collection of original vintage artwork, designs and tattoo artifacts on display, some dating back 100 years.

The shop is open from noon-7 p.m. seven days a week, something that’s not common for tattoo shops,

45th Street Tattoo has gift cards, “A unique gift that lasts a lifetime."

"We’re proud to win Best of the Region for the third consecutive year, and we thank our clients. A lot of our success is driven by our very diverse designs, so we can accommodate a lot of people’s styles,” says Zygowicz, whose son, Zak, has joined the team.

SECOND PLACE

The Tattoo Lady

6817 Kennedy Ave.

Hammond

219-844-9976

THIRD PLACE

Sure Fire Tattoo

134 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-323-3107

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0