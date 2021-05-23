Best Tattoo Shop

45th Street Tattoo

That is a huge selling point as to why 45th Street Tattoo is popular and helped the business win the Best of the Region for the second straight year, according to co-owner Jeff Zygowicz.

“Our big thing is that we’re the Region’s specialists for walk-in tattoos,” he said. “We structure our business where we have artists available to do primarily walk-in work. You don’t need an appointment. We take people who walk in and that’s been popular with people who want small tattoos who don’t have to wait weeks.

“They just come in and get it.”

He added that the shop has a vast collection of designs, paintings and artifacts and that he and co-owners Chencho Leon and Sieto Maldonado each have 25 or more years of experience with their craft.

