Best Tattoo Shop

urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
45th Street Tattoo during its annual Toys for Tots event

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times
The crew at 45th Street Tattoo in Griffith Jeff Zygowicz, from left, Zak Zygowicz, Brandon Williams, Chencho Leon, Trea Colon and Sieto Maldonado.

45th Street Tattoo

1817 W. Glen Park Ave.

Griffith

219-922-0957

45thstreettattoos.com

No appointments necessary.

That is a huge selling point as to why 45th Street Tattoo is popular and helped the business win the Best of the Region for the second straight year, according to co-owner Jeff Zygowicz.

“Our big thing is that we’re the Region’s specialists for walk-in tattoos,” he said. “We structure our business where we have artists available to do primarily walk-in work. You don’t need an appointment. We take people who walk in and that’s been popular with people who want small tattoos who don’t have to wait weeks.

“They just come in and get it.”

He added that the shop has a vast collection of designs, paintings and artifacts and that he and co-owners Chencho Leon and Sieto Maldonado each have 25 or more years of experience with their craft.

SECOND PLACE

The Tattoo Lady

6817 Kennedy Ave.

Hammond

219-844-9976

thetattoolady.com

THIRD PLACE

Blacklisted Tattoo Lounge

1003 E. Summit St., Suite 3

Crown Point

219-779-9155

www.facebook.com/blacklistedtattoolounge

