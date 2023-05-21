45th Street Tattoo

1817 W. Glen Park Ave.

Griffith

219-922-0957

Chencho Leon, founder, artist and co-owner of 45th Street Tattoo in Griffith, has been tattooing for 29 years.

“I’ve always been an artist,” Leon says.

He says tattoing was a challenging trade to learn in an era when techniques were not as filmed and showcased on the internet.

“People really didn’t share a lot of information. You did a lot of looking-over-shoulders and getting tattooed by other people so (you) could get what little information someone would share with you.”

Fast forward to 2023 and Leon says there is not much he and his team can’t undertake.

“If it’s something we can’t do, we will be upfront and tell you, but those (tattoos) are very few and far between,” Leon says.

With a combined experience of over 75 years, Leon, and co-owners Sieto Maldonado and Jeff "Lefty" Zygowicz have crafted an environment that’s their own, Leon says.

“ We built it from the ground up. It’s taiior-made to what we need and what the clients need,” Leon says. “We’re very professional. We’re clean. People are comfortable. It’s a place where you want to go get tattooed."

SECOND PLACE

The Tattoo Lady

6817 Kennedy Ave.

Hammond

219-844-9976

THIRD PLACE

Sure Fire Tattoo

134 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-323-3107