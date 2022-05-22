Best Technical School

Ivy Tech Community College

Multiple locations

888-489-5463 (IVY-LINE )

Ivy Tech College boasts that it meets its students where they are and walks with them to where they are going.

The community college with three locations in Lake County alone does that by offering more than 70 academic programs and classes in-person and online.

Its health sciences programs, including nursing, operate from the Crown Point location; the state-of-the-art science labs are at in Gary, sharing the Arts & Sciences Building with Indiana University Northwest on the IUN campus; and the welding, industrial technology and automotive classes take place at the East Chicago location. Construction classes are taught by Ivy Tech faculty at the Gary Area Career Center.

It teams with employers to ensure that its students have the skills needed to go to work; 21% of its graduates have a job waiting for them.

Its credits also transfer to Indiana universities including Purdue, Ball State and Indiana State for those wanting to pursue a four-year degree.

SECOND PLACE

Hammond Area Career Center

5727 Sohl Ave.

Hammond

219-933-2428

THIRD PLACE

Calumet Welding Center

1947 N. Griffith Blvd.

Griffith

219-923-9353

