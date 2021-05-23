 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Technical School
urgent

Best Technical School

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Education and Instruction series
Best Technical School

Physical therapy students get hands-on training at Ivy Tech Lake County.

Ivy Tech Community College

Lake County

9900 Connecticut Drive

Crown Point

219-980-7799

ivytech.edu/lakecounty

Ivy Tech in Lake County offers general education classes at three locations as well as online. The health sciences programs, including nursing, operate from the Crown Point location; the state-of-the-art science labs are at in Gary, sharing the Arts & Sciences Building is shares with Indiana University Northwest is on the IUN campus; and the welding, industrial technology and automotive classes take place at the East Chicago location. Construction classes are taught by Ivy Tech faculty at the Gary Area Career Center.

“With our Learn Anywhere option, students can choose week-to-week to attend some classes virtually or in-person, which gives them even greater flexibility and control with how they fit classes into their schedules and learning styles,” said Donna Kiesling, assistant director of marketing and communications.

Ivy Tech offers students the options of obtaining the skills they need to go directly into the workforce or obtaining a quality, more-affordable start on a bachelor’s degree by transferring credits to a four-year school.

Ivy Tech offers programs in business, public affairs and social services, information technology, arts, sciences and education, health sciences, nursing, engineering and more.

SECOND PLACE

Hammond Area Career Center

5727 Sohl Ave.

Hammond

219-933-2428

hammond.k12.in.us/area-career-center/index

THIRD PLACE

Calumet Welding Center

1947 Griffith Blvd.

Griffith

219-923-9353

calumetweldingcenter.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts