Best Technical School

Ivy Tech Community College
Lake County
9900 Connecticut Drive
Crown Point
219-980-7799
Ivy Tech in Lake County offers general education classes at three locations as well as online. The health sciences programs, including nursing, operate from the Crown Point location; the state-of-the-art science labs are at in Gary, sharing the Arts & Sciences Building is shares with Indiana University Northwest is on the IUN campus; and the welding, industrial technology and automotive classes take place at the East Chicago location. Construction classes are taught by Ivy Tech faculty at the Gary Area Career Center.
“With our Learn Anywhere option, students can choose week-to-week to attend some classes virtually or in-person, which gives them even greater flexibility and control with how they fit classes into their schedules and learning styles,” said Donna Kiesling, assistant director of marketing and communications.
Ivy Tech offers students the options of obtaining the skills they need to go directly into the workforce or obtaining a quality, more-affordable start on a bachelor’s degree by transferring credits to a four-year school.
Ivy Tech offers programs in business, public affairs and social services, information technology, arts, sciences and education, health sciences, nursing, engineering and more.
SECOND PLACE
Hammond Area Career Center
5727 Sohl Ave.
Hammond
219-933-2428
THIRD PLACE
Calumet Welding Center
1947 Griffith Blvd.
Griffith
219-923-9353