Best Technical School

Ivy Tech in Lake County offers general education classes at three locations as well as online. The health sciences programs, including nursing, operate from the Crown Point location; the state-of-the-art science labs are at in Gary, sharing the Arts & Sciences Building is shares with Indiana University Northwest is on the IUN campus; and the welding, industrial technology and automotive classes take place at the East Chicago location. Construction classes are taught by Ivy Tech faculty at the Gary Area Career Center.

“With our Learn Anywhere option, students can choose week-to-week to attend some classes virtually or in-person, which gives them even greater flexibility and control with how they fit classes into their schedules and learning styles,” said Donna Kiesling, assistant director of marketing and communications.