Best Technical/Trade School

Admissions director Adam Sutter says that the Pipefitters Local 597 building, which has been around since 2005, is a big-time selling point.

“We have a state-of-the-art facility here,” he said. “We have all the cool toys and bells and whistles for apprentices to play with to get the best skills possible to make them best suited for the job.”

And it doesn’t hurt that some of the instructors are top-notch.

“We have industry professionals and all of our instructors are former apprentices who worked their way up the ranks and are invited to come in and train the next generation,” Sutter said. “Some of them actually take a pay cut to come here. They know that’s the future of the Local and the next generation's coming through.”

He estimates that 300-400 apprentices per year go through the program.

