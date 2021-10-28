 Skip to main content
Best Thai Restaurant
Best Thai Restaurant

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
Best Thai Restaurant

Oy's Thai Cuisine

Oy’s Thai Cuisine

1880 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-462-9000

oysthaicuisine.com

“The food is made with love. We love what we do, love to get it right and we love our customers,” says Brian Hunsacker, owner of Oy’s Thai Cuisine in New Lenox.

Oy’s has been serving Thai food for nearly four years. Hunsacker says  customers can expect authentic Thai cuisine while being treated fairly and kindly.

Everything at Oy’s is homemade. “Our top-seller is pad thai,” says Hunsacker, “and our drunken noodles are very popular.” The restaurant also boasts five different curries. Hunsacker says, “We’re a pretty small place. If we didn't like it, we wouldn't put it on the menu.”

Hunsacker also stresses the importance of a staff dedicated to attentive service. “It’s good to treat people well,” he says, ”but at the end of the day I think it's all about the food.”

SECOND PLACE

Jewel of Siam

9216 W. 159th St.

Orland Park

708-349-9922

jewel-of-siam.com

THIRD PLACE

Joy of Thai

11013 W. 179th St.

Orland Park, IL 60467

708-995-1232

joyofthaiorlandpark.com

