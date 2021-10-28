Best Thai Restaurant

Oy’s Thai Cuisine

1880 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-462-9000

“The food is made with love. We love what we do, love to get it right and we love our customers,” says Brian Hunsacker, owner of Oy’s Thai Cuisine in New Lenox.

Oy’s has been serving Thai food for nearly four years. Hunsacker says customers can expect authentic Thai cuisine while being treated fairly and kindly.

Everything at Oy’s is homemade. “Our top-seller is pad thai,” says Hunsacker, “and our drunken noodles are very popular.” The restaurant also boasts five different curries. Hunsacker says, “We’re a pretty small place. If we didn't like it, we wouldn't put it on the menu.”

Hunsacker also stresses the importance of a staff dedicated to attentive service. “It’s good to treat people well,” he says, ”but at the end of the day I think it's all about the food.”