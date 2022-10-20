Best Thin-Crust Pizza

Aurelio's Pizza

Multiple locations

Since 1959, Aurelio’s Pizza has been dishing out mouthwatering pies made with high-quality ingredients.

Joe Aurelio started the business in a small storefront in Homewood. The location had space for a small kitchen with one pizza oven and about four tables.

Now there are more than 40 Aurelio’s locations throughout the country and the flagship in Homewood covers more than 16,000 square feet.

Aurelio’s continues the tradition of offering quality, quantity and value by providing generous portions at a great price.

Aurelio’s also is dedicated to meeting customer expectations, handling even custom orders.

SECOND PLACE

Fox's Pizza & Irish Pub

9655 W. 143rd St.

Orland Park

708-349-2111

11247 W. 187th St.

Mokena

708-478-8888

THIRD PLACE

Palermo's

21014 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-464-5300