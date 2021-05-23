Best Tire Store

Levin Tire Center
When Julian Hernandez started at Levin Tire Center, the company was celebrating 100 years in business. When asked why he thought the business has had such staying power, Hernandez, now a service adviser at the Crown Point location, said “balance.”
“We’re balanced on all levels, service and tires,” Hernandez continued, “and we are aggressive on the time it takes to turnaround a vehicle service, the right way.”
Levin Tire Center has multiple locations in Northwest Indian and beyond. According to Hernandez, the company’s consistency across all of its centers is based on the experience and training of its employees. “I learned by following the best person I saw at each center.”
At the Crown Point location, Hernandez said the staff likes to treat patrons more as family than customers. “We see to more than just their vehicle. We offer rides home and to the center when a vehicle is being worked on. We try to make their days better.”
Hernandez added that experience and continuity are key to the company’s accountability. “Our manager Cheryl (Tomes) has been here for over 20 years. She holds us accountable.”
