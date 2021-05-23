 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Tire Store
urgent

Best Tire Store

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Best Tire Store

Levin Tire & Service Center in Highland

Levin Tire Center

Multiple locations

800-475-5005

levintirecenter.com

When Julian Hernandez started at Levin Tire Center, the company was celebrating 100 years in business. When asked why he thought the business has had such staying power, Hernandez, now a service adviser at the Crown Point location, said “balance.”

“We’re balanced on all levels, service and tires,” Hernandez continued, “and we are aggressive on the time it takes to turnaround a vehicle service, the right way.”

Levin Tire Center has multiple locations in Northwest Indian and beyond. According to Hernandez, the company’s consistency across all of its centers is based on the experience and training of its employees. “I learned by following the best person I saw at each center.”

At the Crown Point location, Hernandez said the staff likes to treat patrons more as family than customers. “We see to more than just their vehicle. We offer rides home and to the center when a vehicle is being worked on. We try to make their days better.”

Hernandez added that experience and continuity are key to the company’s accountability. “Our manager Cheryl (Tomes) has been here for over 20 years. She holds us accountable.”

SECOND PLACE

Discount Tire Store

Multiple Locations

219-756-3952

discounttire.com

THIRD PLACE

Heinold & Feller Tire Co. & Lawn Equipment

1707 E. Lincolnway

Valparaiso

219-462-5191

heinold-feller.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts