Levin Tire & Service Center
Multiple locations
This business has been around for more than 100 years, and it keeps growing and satisfying customers.
“Our experienced mechanics are ready and able to help you tackle your auto repair needs,” the company’s website says. “We handle every repair with accuracy and integrity. Our staff offers years of experience to help you make the best decision for your vehicle.”
The stores also offer oil changes, batteries, brake repair, engine diagnostics, air conditioning repair, wheel alignments, belts and hoses plus axle, CV joint and driveshaft repairs.
SECOND PLACE
Best Tires and Mechanical Repairs
219 E. Main St.
Griffith
219-513-8048
9905 Express Drive, Suite C
Highland
219-595-0545
THIRD PLACE
Scott’s U-Save Tires & Auto Repair
7701 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-865-2011