Best Tire Store

Best Tire Store

Levin Tire & Service Center in Highland

Levin Tire & Service Center

Multiple locations

800-475-5005

levintirecenter.com

Levin Tire & Service Center has been providing tires to Northwest Indiana for more than  100 years. Its five locations in the Region provide tires, auto repairs, preventive maintenance and more.

Levin’s success is bolstered by its experienced technicians. The store’s website says all its repairs and services “are performed by highly qualified mechanics” using latest technology.

Though Levin prides itself on its staff’s professionalism and experience, its chief concern is to make its customer’s tire buying decision quick and easy. 

As its website says: “Our passion for a better tire-buying experience helped us become the company we are today: A local provider of tires and auto repair services for customers from all over (Indiana).”

SECOND PLACE

Scott's U-Save Tires & Auto Repair

7701 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-865-2011

scottsusave.com

THIRD PLACE

Discount Tire Store

Multiple locations

219-756-3952

discounttire.com

