Karma Cigar Bar & Lounge

With a 100-square-foot walk-humidor as well as humidified wall- and floor-display cabinets, Karma Cigar Bar gives customers a view of more than 1,800 premium cigars from such brands as Padron, Liga Privada, Davidoff, Viaje, Roma Craft, Ashton, Camacho, AVO, Cohiba, CAO, Rocky Patel, Romeo, Montecristo and Delicioso. Its boutique cigar collection includes Asylum, Hirochi Robaina and Oliva.