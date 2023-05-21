Karma Cigar Bar & Lounge
850 W. 81st Ave.
Merrillville
219-756-0698
With a 100-square-foot walk-humidor as well as humidified wall- and floor-display cabinets, Karma Cigar Bar gives customers a view of more than 1,800 premium cigars from such brands as Padron, Liga Privada, Davidoff, Viaje, Roma Craft, Ashton, Camacho, AVO, Cohiba, CAO, Rocky Patel, Romeo, Montecristo and Delicioso. Its boutique cigar collection includes Asylum, Hirochi Robaina and Oliva.
Purchase cigars to take home or light up in Karma's 3,200-square-foot lounge, which includes food and beverage selections. Weekly specials offer discounts on spirits and events include tastings and golfing.
Karma Cigar Bar & Lounge also won for Best Cigar Lounge.
SECOND PLACE
Tobacco Land
7910 Calumet Ave.
Munster
219-836-6400
THIRD PLACE
The Golden Leaf Cigars
Multiple locations