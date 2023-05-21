Crown Point Toys and Collectibles

103 N. Main St., Suite B

Crown Point

219-213-2840

Owners John O’Block and Tom Waddell have built this business in three years, and it has gotten so large that plans to move into a bigger building are underway.

O’Block says the business offers a variety of items for people to look at when they come to the store.

“We have a huge array of different items — that’s what the draw is,” he says. “Anybody who collects any type of action figure or pop culture items — they can find something here that they like.

“We have things from the '60s to current … comic books, statues, Legos, you name it, we got it.”

They opened in September 2020, amid pandemic restrictions. But that didn’t seem to hurt the business.

“It wasn’t as challenging as we thought,” O’Block says. “It was a little different because we had to re-adjust how we did everything but for the most part, it went pretty well.

“I think a lot of people were looking for hobbies and things to do since a lot of places were closed and you couldn’t do stuff. We fared pretty well.”

SECOND PLACE

Toys in the Attic

74 W. Lincolnway, Suite 2

Valparaiso

219-262-7312

1 Courthouse Square

Crown Point

219-262-7529

THIRD PLACE

Blue Ribbon Vintage

111 W. Joliet St.

Crown Point

219-662-8300